Julie M. DOUMANI
Julie "Jule" M. Doumani, age 91, of Towson, MD, formerly of Kensington, MD, passed away on May 21, 2020. Julie was the daughter of the late Julia (Erdei) and Anton Molnar. She was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1948. Julie attended Wayland Baptist College; University of California, Berkeley; and Towson University, where she earned degrees in teaching and social work. She was a mental health counselor and retired from the Harford-Belair program in 1998. Julie is survived by her children Alexandra (John Ludwig), Victor, and Aziza (Gary Jones). She is also survived by her sister, Maria M. Gartland, loving nieces and nephews, and many devoted friends. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Towson, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nature Conservancy (www.nature.org).
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.