JULIE A. FENTON
On Thursday, November 19, 2020, Julie Fenton, 68, of Oakton, Virginia, died peacefully at home among family after a long battle with cancer. Beloved daughter of Malcolm and Margaret Johns, she married George Fenton and is survived by their daughter, Jennifer. She was a loving sister to Wendy, of Poughkeepsie, New York; Sherry, of Fairfax, Virginia; Robert of Ocean Isle Beach, NC; Les, of Stephens City, Virginia; and Jeanine of Exmore, Virginia. She is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews. Raised in Arlington, Virginia, Julie attended Bishop O'Connell High School and received an Associate's Degree in Liberal Arts from Marymount University. As a dedicated civil servant, she proudly served the Department of Defense for 43 years in various capacities and retired in 2015. In her free time, Julie was an avid reader, an excellent cook, enjoyed amateur photography, cross-stitching, and spending quality time with family. Due to Covid restrictions, a private visitation is scheduled for family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 23 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Rd, Vienna, VA. Interment will follow at Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, VA. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the American Cancer Society
