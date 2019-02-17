Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JULIE HARVEY.



Julie M. Harvey



A resident of Crofton, MD, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at her home. She was 55. Julie was born on May 16, 1963 in Washington, DC, and was the daughter of Alfred Roth and Charyl Muller Roth of Fulton, MD. Along with her parents, Julie is survived by her beloved husband, Ray Harvey; loving son, Matthew Harvey; devoted siblings, Dan Roth (Michelle), Linda Roth and Tom Roth (Kelly); caring brothers-in-law, Steve Harvey (Sally), Andy Harvey (Tammi) and Jim "Harv" Harvey (Barbara); loving sister-in-law, Diane Taminelli (Rob); devoted nieces and nephews, Christine Abraham (Mike), Kevin Roth, Mary Kate Roth, Kevin Harvey (LeAnna), Kelly Harvey, Tara Beavers (Joe), Dylan Harvey, Lacey Whitaker (Brandon); and adorable great niece, Evelyn.

The family will receive friends at the Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1411 Annapolis Road, Odenton, MD 21113 on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1800 Seton Drive, Crofton, MD 21114 at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Online condolences may be made at