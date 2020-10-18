On October 13,2020, Julie Howar (née Milanick), OTR/L, CWA, CWT, CES, of Potomac, MD passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.Born in Cleveland, OH, Julie lived a remarkable life in her 62 years. After graduating from Elizabethtown College, Julie moved to the Washington, DC area to follow her passion for helping others as an occupational therapist. A natural leader, she decided to open her own physical therapy and industrial rehabilitation business with her husband, which grew to be the largest of its kind in the D.C. metro area.Julie touched many lives as a dear friend, mentor, sponsor, public speaker, therapist, and CEO. Above all, Julie's greatest life's joy was being a devoted mother to her four children.Her service details can be found with