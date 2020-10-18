1/1
JULIE HOWAR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JULIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Julie Howar (née Milanick)  
On October 13,2020, Julie Howar (née Milanick), OTR/L, CWA, CWT, CES, of Potomac, MD passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.Born in Cleveland, OH, Julie lived a remarkable life in her 62 years. After graduating from Elizabethtown College, Julie moved to the Washington, DC area to follow her passion for helping others as an occupational therapist. A natural leader, she decided to open her own physical therapy and industrial rehabilitation business with her husband, which grew to be the largest of its kind in the D.C. metro area.Julie touched many lives as a dear friend, mentor, sponsor, public speaker, therapist, and CEO. Above all, Julie's greatest life's joy was being a devoted mother to her four children.Her service details can be found with www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved