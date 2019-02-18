

JULIE LEE KESTELOOT



Julie Lee Kesteloot, age 73, of Reston, VA, passed away peacefully on Friday February 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Capt. R.W. Kesteloot (USN); devoted mother of Robert Foster and Matthew Foster; cherished daughter of the late Chester and Florence Sparks. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Ashley Welch, Haley Foster, and Morgan Foster, and four great-grandchildren, Bailey Welch, Landon and Harper Fleischauer, and Ryan Foster. Relatives and friends are invited to Julie's Life Celebration at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 West Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Wednesday February 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Vale United Methodist Church, 11528 Vale Road, Oakton, VA on Thursday February 21 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences and fond memories of Julie may be offered to the family at: