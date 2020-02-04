The Washington Post

JULIE RADZVILLE

Guest Book
Service Information
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA
20186
(540)-347-3431
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA 20186
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
271 Winchester Street
Warrenton, DC
View Map
Notice
Julie Ann Radzville (Age 46)  

Of Warrenton, VA on January 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard Radzville, Jr.; loving daughter of Desmond and Barbara St. Denis; cherished mother of Kiernan St. Denis and Reilly, Kate and Lauren Radzville; sister of John St. Denis and Christine Herald; and aunt of Vivianne and Ryan Herald. Friends may call at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA on Tuesday, February 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 11 a.m., at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 271 Winchester Street, Warrenton, VA. Interment Bright View cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at http://ovarian.org/connect/find-a-local-chapter/frederick
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 4, 2020
