Julie Ann Radzville (Age 46)
Of Warrenton, VA on January 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard Radzville, Jr.; loving daughter of Desmond and Barbara St. Denis; cherished mother of Kiernan St. Denis and Reilly, Kate and Lauren Radzville; sister of John St. Denis and Christine Herald; and aunt of Vivianne and Ryan Herald. Friends may call at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA on Tuesday, February 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 11 a.m., at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 271 Winchester Street, Warrenton, VA. Interment Bright View cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at http://ovarian.org/connect/find-a-local-chapter/frederick