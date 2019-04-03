JULIE K. SNELL
On Friday, March 22, 2019, at Arbor Ridge at Riderwood Village, Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Charles W. Snell (1921-2007) for 61 years; mother of Nancy Anselm (Bill) of Arnold, MD, Mark Snell (Anne) of Albuquerque, NM, and Scott Snell of Greenbelt, MD; grandmother of Monica Garcia (Matt), Mark Anselm, Maxwell Anselm (Ana), Margaret Snell, and Emily Snell; great-grandmother of Abigail Julie Garcia. Memorial service at Riderwood Chapel, 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD 20904, on Saturday, June 1, at 2 p.m. Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to American Association for University Women, 1310 L Street NW Suite 1000, Washington, DC 20005-4399, or to Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, 930 Campus Road Box 39, Ithaca, NY 14853-6401.