Of De Pere, WI, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Julie passed away at home, surrounded by loved ones, after a courageous battle with cancer. She loved her Lord, her family and the work she did that positively impacted the lives of others.

Born April 21, 1936 in St. Paul, MN to the late John Paul and Gladys (Rowe) Voegtli, the fifth of their eight children.

By age five, the Voegtli family had moved to Washington, DC. She was a graduate of Holy Cross Academy and attended Dunbarton College in Washington, DC. She was a magna cum laude graduate of St. Norbert College and received her Master's degree from University of Wisconsin -Milwaukee.

She married Ivan Wanless, Jr. in February of 1960. Her beloved thre children: Linda Marie, Michael John and Teresa Anne (Voeltz), were born of this marriage which ended in divorce 17 years later. She was subsequently married to Armand Zahn, a marriage that continued for seven years.

In addition to her three children, Julie is survived by three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a brother, William Voegtli.

Visitation will be held at Living Hope Church (1840 W. Mason St., Green Bay, WI), Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 12 p.m..