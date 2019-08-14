The Washington Post

JULIETTE MINER

Guest Book
Service Information
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-736-1616
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
Notice
Juliette Miner  

On August 6, 2019, Juliette Miner was called home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elijah Miner Jr.; and son, Marvin Miner. She is survived by her children, Sharon Wilson, Kevin Miner, Micheal Minor, Laurie Chapman, Ella Pleasant, Vanessa Williams, Diana Smith, Franklin Miner; and a host of relatives and friends. Services will be held Friday, August 16, 2019. Viewing: 10 a.m., Service: 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Homes, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD 20746. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.
 

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 14, 2019
