Juliette Miner
On August 6, 2019, Juliette Miner was called home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elijah Miner Jr.; and son, Marvin Miner. She is survived by her children, Sharon Wilson, Kevin Miner, Micheal Minor, Laurie Chapman, Ella Pleasant, Vanessa Williams, Diana Smith
, Franklin Miner; and a host of relatives and friends. Services will be held Friday, August 16, 2019. Viewing: 10 a.m., Service: 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Homes, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD 20746. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.