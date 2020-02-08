JULIETTE M. QUATTLEBAUM-GREEN
Of Upper Marlboro, MD, formerly of Newark, NJ, transitioned on February 1, 2020. Wife of Channon Omar Green; mother of Chante' Elliott and Channon Green, Jr.; grandmother of Chavannah Arnette Green; daughter of Benjamin Quattlebaum, Sr. and the late Rita Quattlebaum; sister of Carrie Harris, Robert and Benjamin Quattlebaum, Jr.; and mother-in-law of Damon Elliott. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service Sunday, February 9, at 4 p.m. at First Tabernacle Beth El, 401 New York Ave. NW, Washington, DC. Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Cotton Funeral Service, 1025 Bergen St., Newark, NJ. Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. Interment Fairmount Cemetery.