CHRISTIAN Julita Christa Christian Julita Christa Christian ("Jutta" to her German family and friends) of the Fort Hunt area of Alexandria, Virginia died unexpectedly on December 6, 2019 at the Virginia Hospital Center. Julita was fiercely independent, and showed her great love for others through her actions, continuously helping her family and being more concerned about others than herself. She stayed very active, seemed ageless, and remained stylish through her last days. Julita was born November 18, 1934 to German parents in Lodz, Poland. Her family eventually settled in Heidelberg, Germany. As a young woman, Julita worked for over ten years and was accomplished in every job she held. She loved traveling throughout Europe with her girlfriends. During this time, she also met her husband, a young American Army officer, Richard S. Christian, in Heidelberg and embarked on a new career as a devoted military wife. Julita successfully managed the homefront during Richard's three tours in Vietnam. She and Richard were married for 47 years until he passed in 2012 and she was by his side until the end. Her greatest role was as a homemaker. Julita was a great cook, and she loved gardening and beautiful flowers. After raising her children, Julita took great joy in the visits and activities of her three grandchildren to whom she was and always will be "Omi." In her later years, Julita enjoyed daily power walks with her dear friend, eating Thai food, and shopping for finds at TJ Maxx, together. In the evenings, she was happiest at home watching her British shows. Julita meant a lot to many different people and will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and neighbors. Julita is survived by daughters, Karin Christian (Garry) and Melanie Hendricks (Ken); and grandchildren, William, Isabelle, and Kate; her brother Georg and sister-in-law Elsbeth Arzt, and the Christian family from New Jersey. Julita was pre-deceased by her husband, LTC Richard S. Christian (Ret), her son, Rick Christian, and nephew and niece Christian and Dagmar Arzt. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington Street, Alexandria, VA, where a Celebration of Life will occur at 1 p.m. Interment will occur at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a Veteran's . Additional information may be found at www.demainefuneralhomes.

