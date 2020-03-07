Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JULIUS "Jules" BEDYNEK Jr.. View Sign Service Information Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC 5130 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington , DC 20016 (202)-966-6400 Send Flowers Notice

BEDYNEK Colonel JULIUS L. BEDYNEK, JR. MD, PhD, USA Ret. Jules died February 29, 2020. Born in Corvalis, Oregon in 1932, he grew up in Redding, California with his parents, Isabel and Julius. He attended the University of California Berkley, received a medical degree from George Washington University and a PhD in Physiology from Georgetown University. Jules served his country in the U.S. Army Medical Corp for 35 years, rising to the rank of Colonel O-6 and received multiple awards including the Legion of Merit. His distinguished career included posts as Chief of Cardiology at Walter Reed Medical Center Washington, D.C., Chief Medical Consultant to the Surgeon General and Medical Advisor to the Department of Defense at the Pentagon, and Director of the Surgeon General's Task Force on Fitness. At Walter Reed, he cared for VIP patients including President Eisenhower, First Lady Mamie Eisenhower and Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglass. His tours of duty included Europe, Korea, Letterman Hospital in San Francisco, and Governors Island 1st Army Headquarters NYC. As an Internal Medicine Fellow at Letterman, he met a young nurse Frances, who became the love of his life. They traveled the world together and shared in each other's life pursuits. Married for 57 years, they were a special team and worked on many medical and life projects together. He began teaching at Georgetown University School of Medicine in 1966. He was an Adjunct Professor of Medicine and Physiology. He published multiple professional papers and has authored and contributed to a number of cardiology books. He collaborated with Dr. W. Proctor Harvey on multiple projects including conducting weekly Harvey Cardiology Conferences, was a co-director of the annual American College of Cardiology Auscultation Conference, and co-author of "Clinical Heart Disease," a text on cardiac auscultation. He was an early member of the "ROMEOS" as one of the "Legends" in Georgetown Medical teaching. Up until the time of his death, he was collaborating with Col. Walter Brott, MD on a book chronicling their travels exploring the History of Ancient Western Medicine. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Bruce. He is survived by his beloved wife Frances, several nieces and nephews and many close friends. We salute you Jules and will miss your wit, humor and intellect. Services will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



