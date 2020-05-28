JULIUS BROWN
Peacefully passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Loving father of Julius Brown, Jr., Kevin Brown, Felicia Brown Tarber (Ray), Darrell Brown and Andrea B. Jackson (Collin). Also survived by three grandsons, Joseph, Collin, Aidan; great-granddaughter Morgan, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. On Saturday, May 30, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of private service at 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Chapel of DC, 4217 9th St., NW. Interment Quantico National Cemetery at a later date.