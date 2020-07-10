Or Copy this URL to Share



Julius K. Chapman

Sunrise Sunset September 5,1954 July 4, 2020 Julius K Chapman was survived by wife, Sharon L Chapman, daughter, Kofi (Chris) Smart, and granddaughter, Melanie (Quinn) Smart. He was the survivor of Oscar and Rosa Chapman. He was the eldest brother to Eric Chapman, Maurice (Kim) Chapman. He also leaves behind a special niece, Ericka Chapman and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Memorial Service will be held at later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store