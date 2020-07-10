1/
JULIUS CHAPMAN
1954 - 2020
Julius K. Chapman  
Sunrise Sunset  September 5,1954 July 4, 2020   Julius K Chapman was survived by wife, Sharon L Chapman, daughter, Kofi (Chris) Smart, and granddaughter, Melanie (Quinn) Smart. He was the survivor of Oscar and Rosa Chapman. He was the eldest brother to Eric Chapman, Maurice (Kim) Chapman. He also leaves behind a special niece, Ericka Chapman and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Memorial Service will be held at later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
