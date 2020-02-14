

Julius W. Friend "Bill"

1926-2020



Born in New Orleans and died on Februay 9, 2020. Bill served in the Pacific theater as a combat infantryman during Born in New Orleans and died on Februay 9, 2020. Bill served in the Pacific theater as a combat infantryman during World War II , and later as a journalist in Japan for the Stars and Stripes. After the war he completed undergraduate studies at the University of Chicago and doctoral studies at the University of Chicago and the Sorbonne. He then joined the CIA, serving for 27 years in western Europe and the United States.

Upon his retirement, he started a second career in academia, teaching at the George Washington University and the Foreign Service Institute. He was the author of several books on European politics as well as a historical novel, To be a King, Adventures of Servius Tullius, a Romance in Antiquity. In later years, Bill volunteered as a reader for the blind and visually impaired. He rode his bike until the age of 91. His explorations throughout Rock Creek Park brought him great pleasure.

Bill was well known for his encyclopaedic knowledge of literature, history, and international politics. He wore his erudition lightly, however, and it was his dry wit, humor, charm, and love of travel, food, friends, and family that made him a delight to be with.

Bill is predeceased by Louise, his adored wife of 62 years. Bill is survived by his children Michael, Susanne, Alexander, and Julia, grandchildren Rila, Raef, Emma, Eamon, Marina, and Leo, as well by as his brother Joe. A private family memorial is planned.