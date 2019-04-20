Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JULIUS JONES.



Julius E. Jones

Col., U.S. Army (Ret.)



Julius "J' Jones, of Atlantic City, NJ, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at WVU Berkeley Medical Center Martinsburg, WV. Devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, officer and friend.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Audrey Anderson of Camden, NJ; three children, Janel Williams (James) of Upper Marlboro, MD, Jerry Jones (Claude), and grandson Jonah of Hanover, MD and Jill Jones of Martinsburg, WV.

J was a prodigious Army Officer. He served 26 years and last served as a Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army (RDA). J was loved and respected by family, friends and co-workers from far and wide.

Arrangements for a celebration of life are forthcoming in Winchester, VA. A graveside committal service with Military Honors will be scheduled at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .