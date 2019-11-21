

JULIUS ROSEN



Julius Rosen, age 104, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the youngest of five brothers. He lived in the Washington, DC, area the majority of his life. He excelled at an early age, graduating from college at the age of 16 with a bachelor's degree in accounting, followed by a long career at the National Institutes of Health.

Early in his life, he aspired to be an artist, obtaining a scholarship from the prestigious Corcoran School of Art. He had a keen appreciation of all forms of art, including literature, dance, and music. He was a well-respected and accomplished musician, mastering the challenging repertoire for the classical guitar.

Mr. Rosen was fortunate to share his life with two great women (loves). In 1947, he married Beatrice Marks. Julius and Bea celebrated 46 years together, raised three children, Jeffrey, Michael, and Barbara, and traveled the world in appreciation of art and culture. They enjoyed tennis, friends, and lifelong learning. After her passing, he developed a long and loving relationship with his companion, Shirley Wolock. For 20 years, they traveled together, took courses at Johns Hopkins OSHER program, and enjoyed each other's families.

At age 101, Julius moved to Orlando to enjoy the sunshine and to be near his family. He is survived by three children, Jeffrey (Lisa), Barbara (David), Michael (Tamar), and four grandchildren, Matthew (Katie), Amanda, Jared, and Jonathan (Vicky), and many nieces and nephews .

Funeral Service is being handled by Sagel Bloomfield Funeral Home, 11 a.m., November 24, 2019.