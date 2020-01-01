The Washington Post

JUMPEE STAFFORD

Service Information
Lee Funeral Home
6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd.
Clinton, MD
20735
(301)-868-0900
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lee Funeral Home
6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd.
Clinton, MD 20735
View Map
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lee Funeral Home
6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd.
Clinton, MD 20735
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lee Funeral Home
6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd.
Clinton, MD 20735
View Map
Notice
Jumpee Stafford  

Of Clinton, MD passed away on December 24, 2019. Born in Phayao, Thailand, she married Glynn Edward Stafford, Jr. while he was in the US Air Force, stationed in Thailand. Jumpee was a very good cook and seamstress. She worked in a dry-cleaning store in Clinton and sold food in food fairs. Jumpee was well liked and had many friends. She is survived by her husband Glynn Edward Stafford, Jr; her brother Somsak Bootham and his wife Phernpit Boonntham, her brother Booie Boontham and her sister Jumpa Hewett; nephew Tony Boontham, niece Kimberly Boontham, nephew Andrew Boontham and grandniece Kira Williams. A viewing will be held at Lee Funeral Home, Inc., 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD on Sunday, January 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Thai Service will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Interment will be private.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 1, 2020
