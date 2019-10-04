

June W. Auerbach (Age 88)



Of Fairfax, VA, an attorney for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for 43 years, died on September 17, 2019. Mrs. Auerbach was born in St. Mary's County, Maryland on June 29, 1931, and lived all of her life in the Washington D.C. Metropolitan area. She graduated High School from St. Mary's Female Seminary in St. Mary's City, MD (now St. Mary's College of Maryland, a four year liberal arts public honors college). Mrs. Auerbach received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Maryland in 1952, where she was a member of the Mortar Board. She also received her law degree from the University of Maryland in 1955.

After law school, Mrs. Auerbach worked for several title insurance companies in the Washington, DC. area before practicing law in Rockville, MD. In 1962, she began working for the Federal Housing Administration, which became a part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in 1965. One of Mrs. Auerbach's duties was developing legal documents for closing multifamily homes, nursing homes, hospitals and land development mortgages which were insured by HUD. She also taught attorneys from the field offices to close mortgage loans that were to be insured by HUD. She was a speaker at seminars on real estate financing law for the American Bar Association and the Practicing Law Institute. Mrs. Auerbach received many certificates from the Department recognizing her work. She was a member of the Maryland, Washington, DC. and the U.S. Supreme Court Bars. She had also been a member of the American Bar Association and the Federal Bar Association.

A past president of the Soroptimist Club of Montgomery County, Maryland, Mrs. Auerbach was interested in furthering the education of deserving young students. She was proud to sit on the Board of Trustees of St. Mary's College of Maryland, St. Mary's City, Maryland for many years. She was also a Commissioner on the Historic St. Mary's City Commission.

Mrs. Auerbach lived a modest private life. She was a voracious reader, enjoyed travel, spending time with her extended family and friends, and discussing politics, art and culture. After she retired from HUD, Mrs. Auerbach served as a docent for the National Portrait Gallery.

Mrs. Auerbach's husband, Bernard Auerbach, died in 1991. She is to be interred at his side in Arlington National Cemetery. Survivors include: her niece, Lisa W. Hauschild of Glen Ridge, NJ, many relatives, close friends, and her care giver for many years, Anna. Mrs. Auerbach's sharp intellect, critical thinking, and sound counsel will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.