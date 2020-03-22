

June K. Coari (Age 94)



Of Montclair, VA and formerly of Fairfax, VA and West New York, NJ, passed away on March 12, 2020.

She is predeceased by her husband, Walter J. Coari. She is survived by her children, Beth (Omar) Oteyza, Stephen (Julie) Coari; and three grandchildren (Lindsey, Michael, and Erin).

When asked what her secret was for a long and happy life, she would reply "good friends, old movies, and a Bourbon Manhattan".

In observance of the CDC's advice on Coronavirus social distancing, the funeral mass and interment will be private. She will be laid to rest at Quantico National Cemetery.

Donations in memory of June can be made by check to: Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center Auxiliary, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22191.