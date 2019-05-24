JUNE MARTINICK FARRELL
On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Duncan G. Farrell; beloved daughter of the late Mary and Paul Kozak; and beloved niece of Carmen O'Brien, the late Paul Dwareski, and the late Bill Thomas. June is survived by her loving cousins Pat Shea and Bill Thomas and their families; and by her loving stepdaughters Laura Farrell, Grace Farrell Roemer, and Annie Farrell and their families. June was a revered colleague, mentor, and friend of many around the world. A memorial service will be held in the month of June's birth at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 10033 River Road, Potomac, MD 20854 on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to North Shore Country Day School, 310 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL 60093-4094 https://www.nscds.org/give/support
earmarked for scholarships.