The Washington Post

JUNE FARRELL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUNE FARRELL.
Service Information
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD
20814-3501
(301)-652-2200
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

JUNE MARTINICK FARRELL  

On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Duncan G. Farrell; beloved daughter of the late Mary and Paul Kozak; and beloved niece of Carmen O'Brien, the late Paul Dwareski, and the late Bill Thomas. June is survived by her loving cousins Pat Shea and Bill Thomas and their families; and by her loving stepdaughters Laura Farrell, Grace Farrell Roemer, and Annie Farrell and their families. June was a revered colleague, mentor, and friend of many around the world. A memorial service will be held in the month of June's birth at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 10033 River Road, Potomac, MD 20854 on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to North Shore Country Day School, 310 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL 60093-4094 https://www.nscds.org/give/support
earmarked for scholarships. Please view and sign the family guestbook at
Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.