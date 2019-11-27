With profound sadness we announce the passing of June, our loving and devoted mother and friend, November 22, 2019. Born June 14, 1932 in Washington, DC. Daughter of Lethia (Peggy) Olivia and Stanley Joseph Burdette. Predeceased by her devoted husband Robert G. Powell of 64 years, June is survived by five sons and three daughters: Stan Powell (Patricia) of Frederick, MD; Brenda Lilly of Davidsonville, MD; Stephen Powell (Kathleen) of Mechanicsville, MD; Linda Pavel of Upper Marlboro, MD; Rebecca Powell of Upper Marlboro, MD; Robert Powell (Linda) of Dunkirk, MD; John Powell (Melani) of Upper Marlboro, MD; and Douglas Powell (Chris) of Mechanicsville, MD. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren and her loving Sister, Shirley V. Ponder of Cape Coral, Florida. June lived a full life as a wonderful mother of eight, a homemaker and enjoyed working beside her husband running a family moving business, Abbey Movers. She loved to cook, enjoyed camping and bowling. She did as much outside the home as possible giving time and effort to improving the community as a member of the Bladensburg Lions Club and a member of the West Lanham Estates Homemakers Club. Family will receive friends on November 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy., (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment Lakemont Memorial Gardens, Davidsonville, MD. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at:
Published in The Washington Post from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019