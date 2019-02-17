

June M. Grove (Age 84)



Longtime resident of Odenton, MD died at her home February 14, 2019. Born in Arlington, VA, she was a devoted member of Nichols Bethel United Methodist Church in Odenton and a founding member of Great Circle Quilting Club. June was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lewis Grove Sr., her parents and six siblings. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Jr. Michael, Andrew, Philip and Timothy, 19 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren and her brother Thomas L. Marcey. Friends may call on Monday, February 18 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A., 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills, MD 21054. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Nichols Bethel United Methodist Church, 1239 Murray Rd., Odenton, MD 21113. Reception to follow in the fellowship hall. Interment 3 p.m. at Friendship Cemetery, Berkley Springs, West VA. The family suggest contributions be made to the church in her memory. Online condolences may be placed at