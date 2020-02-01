Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUNE HENNAGE. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

HENNAGE June Elizabeth Stedman Hennage A nationally known collector of antiques, died peacefully in Williamsburg, Virginia, on January 28, 2020. Born in 1927 in Stuart, VA., she married Joseph H. Hennage in 1947 and became an important partner in their companies, Hennage Creative Printers and Highland House Publishers in Alexandria, Va., where she served as vice president and treasurer. Mr. Hennage died in 2010. Gardening was one of Mrs. Hennage's greatest pleasures. Her passion for gardening led her to become actively involved in and serve as president of the Kenwood Garden Club of Chevy Chase, Md. Mrs. Hennage also served as chairman of the first Washington Antiques Show loan exhibition, of which her husband was a national trustee. She was particularly proud of her collections of antique toys and miniature furniture, which were exhibited at the DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum. Her interest in art and antiques did not end there as she was a past member of the U.S. Department of State Fine Arts Committee. A generous supporter of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, Mrs. Hennage found Colonial Williamsburg to be a special place where she and her husband could enjoy learning about and reliving American historical events. This special interest led Mrs. Hennage and her husband to use their own resources to help the Foundation develop and prosper. In 1988, the Hennages relocated from Chevy Chase, Md. to Williamsburg, where they built the Georgian-style Hennage House, later conveyed to Colonial Williamsburg together with their collection of antiques. Mrs. Hennage was a charter and life member of the Raleigh Tavern Society, the foundation's top annual giving group. She was also a member of the President's Council, a group dedicated to fostering greater awareness of Colonial Williamsburg through philanthropic support. She served as honorary chair of the Colonial Williamsburg Art Museums Board and was a life member of the Friends of Colonial Williamsburg Collections. The Hennages were jointly awarded the Churchill Bell-the foundation's most prestigious honor-for their unparalleled service and generosity. In 1985, the Hennage Auditorium at the Dewitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum was named in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Hennage. In 2019 the Foundation named a new gallery in the expanded Dewitt Wallace Museum the June Stedman Hennage Gallery. Ronald Hurst, Vice President of Colonial Williamsburg and its Carlisle H. Humelsine Chief Curator said "Over some 50 years June and her late husband, Joe, were among the foundation's most loyal, generous and impassioned supporters. Their total contributions to the institution's collections of American furniture and silver are the most significant in its long history. On a personal level, June was a model of public spirited benefaction, giving unstintingly of her time and resources to improve the world for those around her. She will be deeply missed." Roger Thaler, former Vice President and Associate Legal Counsel of Colonial Williamsburg and a close friend of the Hennages for 45 years said "June Hennage was passionate about her collection of antiques, Colonial Williamsburg and her many friends. She loved her home-Hennage House-which she and Joe designed and built and which they gave to Colonial Williamsburg-together with their magnificent collection of antiques. June never shied away from expressing her opinions about Colonial Williamsburg affairs and events, the City of Williamsburg or the many subjects about which she was passionate. Colonial Williamsburg will be eternally grateful for both her generosity of spirit and her many gifts of antiques and funds through her lifetime association with Colonial Williamsburg Foundation." A memorial service will be announced at a later date.A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

