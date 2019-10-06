The Washington Post

June R. Lerman  

On Saturday, October 5, 2019, June R. Lerman, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Carl Lerman; devoted mother of Steven Lerman, Bonnie Lerman, Susan Vargas, the late Cathy Lerman, the late Judith Lerman and the late Sharon Silberberg; loving sister of Merton Rutherford; cherished grandmother of Staci Lerman, Jeffrey Lerman, Craig Lerman, Gina Vargas, Kristy Vargas, Steven Vargas, Richard Vargas and Roberto Vargas; great-grandmother of Bryce Lerman, Caden Lerman and Alianna Vargas. Graveside service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at Mt Lebanon Cemetery, 9304 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD 20783.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 6, 2019
