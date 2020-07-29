1/
JUNE LILJA
1925 - 2020
On Friday, July 24, 2020, June Lilja (nee Sandberg) of Silver Spring, MD peacefully passed away. Born April 24, 1925 in New Rochelle, NY, June received her Bachelors degree in Mathematics from Upsala College. June enjoyed a career with Bell Laboratories and then later relocated to the Washington DC area to raise her family, support her husband's career with the FBI, and in her spare time, become an accomplished golfer and bridge player. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Carl Lilja, Jr. and son-in-law, Patrick James Attridge. She is survived by her children; Nancy Lilja Leins (Robert), Robert Lilja (Catherine) and Joan Lilja Attridge; and beloved grandchildren, Brian, Kevin, Kristin, Matthew, Michael, David and Sean and eight great-grandchildren. Due to Covid-19, there will be no memorial service and interment will be private. In lieu of contributions, please be kind to one another. Arrangements entrusted to Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 29, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of June Lilia. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
N. Persaud
