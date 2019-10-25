

June Gail Louch (Age 79)



Of Vienna, VA passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on October 22, 2019. June was born in Charleston, West Virginia on October 17, 1940, to the late Garnet Ray and Mary Ann Hudnall. She graduated from East Bank High School in 1958. She married the late Elwood ("Woody") Louch on December 12, 1963. She initially worked as an office assistant prior to raising three sons and finished her career with Fairfax County Public Schools. June is survived by two sons, William (Jennifer) Louch of Winchester, VA, John Louch of Gainesville, VA and a granddaughter, Jessica Miller of Gainesville, VA. She was predeceased by her son, David and husband. June enjoyed ceramics, bird watching and yard sales/antiquing. Visitation will take place Monday, October 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA, where funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 29 at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park.