JUNE LOUCH (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
Burial
Following Services
Fairfax Memorial Park
June Gail Louch (Age 79)  

Of Vienna, VA passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on October 22, 2019. June was born in Charleston, West Virginia on October 17, 1940, to the late Garnet Ray and Mary Ann Hudnall. She graduated from East Bank High School in 1958. She married the late Elwood ("Woody") Louch on December 12, 1963. She initially worked as an office assistant prior to raising three sons and finished her career with Fairfax County Public Schools. June is survived by two sons, William (Jennifer) Louch of Winchester, VA, John Louch of Gainesville, VA and a granddaughter, Jessica Miller of Gainesville, VA. She was predeceased by her son, David and husband. June enjoyed ceramics, bird watching and yard sales/antiquing. Visitation will take place Monday, October 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA, where funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 29 at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park. Share a memory with the family at
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 25, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
