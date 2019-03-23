JUNE MORGENSTERN

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUNE MORGENSTERN.

 

JUNE MORGENSTERN  

On Thursday, March 21, 2019, JUNE MORGENSTERN of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Morgenstern; loving mother of Anne (Peter Douglas) Strasser, Rise (former, Rob) Arkin, Gary (Betsy) and David (Lori) Morgenstern. Also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral service to be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, 10:30 a.a. at Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim, 1840 University Blvd. West, Silver Spring, MD. Interment following at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001

logo
Funeral Home
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations