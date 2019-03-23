JUNE MORGENSTERN
On Thursday, March 21, 2019, JUNE MORGENSTERN of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Morgenstern; loving mother of Anne (Peter Douglas) Strasser, Rise (former, Rob) Arkin, Gary (Betsy) and David (Lori) Morgenstern. Also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral service to be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, 10:30 a.a. at Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim, 1840 University Blvd. West, Silver Spring, MD. Interment following at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001