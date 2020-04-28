

June Quinn Price (Age 83)



Of Charlottesville, VA, peacefully passed away on April 22, 2020 at the Colonnades of Charlottesville.

June was born in Martin County, NC to Oliver Quinn and Margaret Sandlin Quinn on July 13, 1936. She earned her BS degree in Grammar Grade Education from East Carolina University in 1957, her Master of Education degree in Elementary Education from George Mason University in 1972, and her Doctorate in Education Administration from Vanderbilt University in 1981. June began her career as an elementary school teacher in Raleigh, NC before moving to northern VA to teach in Arlington County Schools. While raising her two daughters, she started a preschool at Knox Presbyterian Church. June resumed her teaching career in Fairfax County Public Schools before entering the field of Administration. She held prestigious titles such as Elementary School Principal, Special Ed. Coordinator, Gifted and Talented Coordinator, and Area Administrator in Fairfax County Public Schools. June was an adjunct professor for JMU, VA Tech, and George Mason University as well as a consultant and presenter. June married Murriel Price on January 29, 1990 in Fairfax, VA and moved to Hilton Head Island, SC upon their retirement. During their 30-year marriage, June and Murriel traveled extensively visiting all 50 states and 46 countries. She took pride in assembling and sharing the many albums commemorating each trip. While living on Hilton Head Island, June and Murriel hosted many friends and family, played Bridge, learned ball room dancing, and enjoyed excursions on their boat. June graciously served on various community committees and loved to entertain. June and Murriel moved to the Colonnades in Charlottesville, VA in December 2007.

June is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband, Murriel Price; former husband Boyd Webb; daughter Diane Webb and her husband John; daughter Margaret Webb; stepdaughter Sonja Hubbard and her husband Barrett; stepson Scott Price and his wife Terri; and two grandchildren: Sydney Hubbard and Cameron Price.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a date and time to be announced.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and caretakers who assisted June. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an educational scholarship of your choice.