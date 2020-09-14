JUNE PROVINI

June E. Provini
Early Tuesday morning, September 1, 2020, June Elizabeth Provini (née Swadley), 98 years young, formerly of Madison, WI, loving wife and mother, went home to The Lord and was reunited with her beloved husband of nearly 71 years, Ferdinand "Fritz" C. Provini. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon E. Carman (Cliff) of Cortland, NY, her son David W. Provini of Bowie, MD; as well as three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren with a tenth great-grandchild due shortly.June met Fritz in Washington, DC during WWII and rose to the rank of Petty Officer Second Class as a Navy WAVE. Before and after the war, she spent her early adult and married years in payroll, eventually transitioning to teaching instructor, and office manager, at Arthur Murray's Dance Studios in Baltimore. After her kids grew up, she and Fritz created Pro-Swad Ventures, where she handled securing rental properties in Maryland and Florida before retiring.Music, painting, the arts and family were always the biggest part of her life. She wanted us all to remember the good times and be joyful of our memories, and bring love and compassion to everyone.She will be interred at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD, at a later date. Contributions are welcome in lieu of flowers to the Robert B. and Dorothy L. Crotty Endowed Scholarship Fund at the University of Maryland (http://crottyscholarship.umd.edu
), dedicated to assisting U.S. military members and veterans with their collegiate education.