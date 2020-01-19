Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUNE SCHAEFFER. View Sign Service Information Demaine Funeral Home 520 South Washington Street Alexandria , VA 22314 (703)-549-0074 Service 4:00 PM Aldersgate United Methodist Church 1301 Collingwood Rd Alexandria , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

SCHAEFFER June Morrow Schaeffer Peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her assisted living residence in Alexandria, VA. Alongside her career Foreign Service Officer husband, Eugene M. Schaeffer, June spent close to twenty years in Foreign Service postings to Burma, India, England, Japan, Nigeria and Ghana, residing in Alexandria, VA upon the family's stateside return. Born in Memphis, TN, June 1, 1925, June was forced to leave college early and forfeit her scholarship to Southwestern at Memphis in order to help her family. Despite this setback, she was hired by McKinsey & Company in New York City in the early 1950s based on her outstanding test results, at a time when the company had fewer than 100 employees and was only recruiting college graduates. Like her late husband, she retained a life-long fondness of New York City. In the mid nineteen seventies, she worked as a realtor serving the Northern Virginia area. She was a longtime active member of the UMW at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Alexandria, Virginia, as well as a dedicated and recognized volunteer with the League of Women Voters, Fairfax County-Democratic Party of Virginia, and the Association of Foreign Service Women. A much beloved wife, mother and grandmother, June was quick to recognize the achievements of women and supported their advancement. She valued education, endorsed compassionate politics, and when when health limited her civic engagement, she supported more charities than her children can name. She was also an avid reader, wonderful hostess, sports enthusiast, keen bridge player and cross word puzzler, as well as an extensive world traveler, having visited over 50 cities abroad. While grateful for her exposure to so many different cultures in Asia, Europe, and Africa, she never forgot where she came from and was deeply loyal to her parents, siblings, and extended family in Memphis and the South, as well as to her husband, children, and grandchildren. Those who cared for her in her later years described her as consistently kind and appreciative. Survivors include son, Eric V. Schaeffer (Lauren), daughters, Susan M. Schaeffer, Claire Schaeffer-Duffy (Scott), Elizabeth M. Schaeffer (John), brother, Thomas A. Morrow (Dolores), grandchildren, Justin, Grace, India, Charles, Patrick, Byron, Aiden, Jesse, Max, five great-grandchildren, a niece, several nephews, a great-nephew and great-nieces. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Eugene M. Schaeffer, and sister, Beverly Morrow Loveless. A service of remembrance will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1301 Collingwood Rd., Alexandria, VA, Saturday, January 25 at 4 p.m. in the Founders Hall.A service of remembrance will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1301 Collingwood Rd., Alexandria, VA, Saturday, January 25 at 4 p.m. in the Founders Hall.

