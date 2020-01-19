JUNE VALERIE TAYLOR
Departed this life on January 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Nehemiah and Dorothy Taylor. She is survived by her siblings, Nehemiah, Jr. (Nettie), Patricia E., Ivan G. (Felicia) and Wayne R. (Vickie) and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, friends and co-workers. Viewing will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10 a.m., followed by Homegoing Services at 12 noon, at Emory United Methodist Church, 6100 Georgia Ave., NW. Interment St. Paul's Rock Creek Cemetery. Arrangements by McGUIRE.