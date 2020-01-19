The Washington Post

JUNE TAYLOR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUNE TAYLOR.
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Emory United Methodist Church
6100 Georgia Ave., NW
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Emory United Methodist Church
6100 Georgia Ave., NW
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

JUNE VALERIE TAYLOR  

Departed this life on January 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Nehemiah and Dorothy Taylor. She is survived by her siblings, Nehemiah, Jr. (Nettie), Patricia E., Ivan G. (Felicia) and Wayne R. (Vickie) and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, friends and co-workers. Viewing will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10 a.m., followed by Homegoing Services at 12 noon, at Emory United Methodist Church, 6100 Georgia Ave., NW. Interment St. Paul's Rock Creek Cemetery. Arrangements by McGUIRE.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.