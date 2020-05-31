June J. Thompson
Died on May 2, 2020 from complications of Ovarian Cancer. She was 79 years old. June is survived by her sons, Aaron (Caroline) and Brian (Eileen) and eight grandchildren, Madeline, Katherine, Michael, Carrieanne, Sarah, Sophia, Matthew and Keira. She is also survived by her brother, James (Paula) who lives in the Buffalo area. June was preceded in death by her parents, Albertus and Thena and her husband of 57 years, Harold, who died on April 5. June and Harold were interned together in a private family service on Mother's Day at St. John's Episcopal Church, where they attended and June sung in the choir, for over 40 years. June was born on November 9, 1940, in Buffalo, New York. She graduated from Kenmore High School in 1958. She attended Brockport State University where she met Harold and earned a degree in Education in 1962. In 1965 she and Harold moved to Falls Chuch, Virginia. They eventually settled in Olney, Maryland in 1974. June began her teaching career as a classroom teacher at Olney Elementary School that same year. June went on to earn a Master's degree in reading. She worked as a reading specialist in several elementary schools in Montgomery County until she and Harold retired in 2004. June and Harold built a home in Bethany Beach, DE and split their time between there and Maryland for the next 15 years. June was an avid doll collector, loved to read, play games and most of all, spend time with her family and her many friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to ovarian cancer research at give.ocrahope.org where a tribute page has been created in her name.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.