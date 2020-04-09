

June Hughes Walker



On April 6, 2020 of N. Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Edgar H. Walker, mother of Cindi Bekas and her husband Dino of Woodstock, GA. Kyle Walker and his wife Judith of Gaithersburg, MD and Kent Walker and his wife Kerry of Germantown, MD; grandmother of Cullen, Amber, Erica, Bradley and Lauren. Great-gandmother of Larkin and Emory. Mrs. Walker graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1949. She later graduated from Abbott Art School in Washington, DC. She was a designer and Illustrator for the Roth Theater chain before becoming a commercial illustrator and Art Director for John Martin Studios in New York City. June later became intrigued with sculpture as a means of artistic expression. Her signature pieces were whimsical and expressive painted terra cotta sculptures. Her works were exhibited in many juried and invitational shows in the DC area and included in many private collections. June loved playing golf in her Early Birdies Golf Club at Falls Road GC. She volunteered for the American Lung Association and was an active member of the Luxmanor Garden Club and the National League of American Pen Women. June was a devoted wife and mother. She was a passionate fan and spectator of all her grandchildren's activities: theater, dance and sports. She loved her Redskins and Nationals and always preferred to have a "ball game" on the TV. A private interment will take place at Parklawn Memorial Park. Please view and sign online family guestbook at