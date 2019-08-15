The Washington Post

JUNE WATSON (1954 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "June Rose. I'll always remember days spent with you and..."
    - Verlena & Clayton Greer
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Maxine Lewis
  • "Ive been one of Junes neighbors for 15 years. I enjoyed our..."
    - Bunmi Odumade
  • "She was a beautiful person, she will be missed. Sending..."
    - Robert Thomas
  • "Wow, what a shock!! Rest in peace June Rose"
    - Linda English
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Reid Temple AME Church
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
Reid Temple AME Church
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

June Rose Watson (Age 65)  

Went home to be with our Lord and Savior on August 2, 2019.
Services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Reid Temple AME Church. Family and Friends Fellowship begins at 10 a.m. Homegoing service will begin at 11 a.m. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Cumberland Memorial Gardens, Fayetteville, NC at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Sickle Cell Anemia Organization of your choice in the name of June Rose Watson.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.