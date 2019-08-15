

June Rose Watson (Age 65)



Went home to be with our Lord and Savior on August 2, 2019.

Services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Reid Temple AME Church. Family and Friends Fellowship begins at 10 a.m. Homegoing service will begin at 11 a.m. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Cumberland Memorial Gardens, Fayetteville, NC at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Sickle Cell Anemia Organization of your choice in the name of June Rose Watson.