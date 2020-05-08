Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 7:00 PM afterwards for people to watch Celebration of Life To be announced at a later date An in-person celebration of her life Send Flowers Notice

WILLENZ JUNE A. WILLENZ On May 3, 2020, JUNE A. WILLENZ of Bethesda, Maryland passed away at the age of 95. She is survived by her loving daughters Nicole Gardner (Chris Gardner) and Pam Willenz (Michael Hieb) and grandson Christopher Gardner Jr. She was born to Benjamin and Sara Friedenberg and raised in Brooklyn, New York. June's long career as a global human rights advocate was characterized by human rights and social justice for all. In 2011, June was inducted into the Maryland Women's Hall of Fame for her leadership and work. She served as the Executive Director of the American Veterans Committee (AVC) for 40 years bringing into veterans affairs the AVC's unique perspective of "citizens first, veterans second". Establishing a voice in the civil rights movement in the 1960s and giving a civil rights dimension to the veterans sector, she became the first woman to head the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights Task Force on Military/Veterans Affairs. She was the founder and first chair of the Committee on Women for the World Veterans Federation and was honored to receive their highest award for humanitarian service in 2018. Her book, "WOMEN VETERANS: AMERICA'S FORGOTTEN HEROINES" documented a pattern of neglect by government agencies that received broad attention resulting in congressional hearings and remedial actions. From this point forward, Congress mandated recognition of the status of women veterans. To further this recognition, she spearheaded the effort to establish a national memorial by creating a "Women in Military Service for America Foundation". Endorsed by Congress, this led to the building of the Women Veterans Memorial in Arlington, VA. Besides her dedication to making the world a better place, June treasured her time with her family, her friends, her passion for tennis and her love of travel, especially the family trips to Bethany Beach. She was an avid reader and read The Washington Post and New York Times daily. She believed in connecting to people and had a great fondness for animals and made friends all over the world. She will be greatly missed for her huge heart, her sense of humor and her incredible spirit that brought out the best in people. Donations can be given in her honor to: The Women's Memorial Foundation (https:// www.womensmemorial.org /), (https:// donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm ), the ASPCA (https:// www.aspca.org /) or the Round House Theater ( https://www.roundhousetheatre.org). There will be an online service Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. afterwards for people to watch - https://templerodefshalom.org/live . An in-person celebration of her life will be at a later dateAn in-person celebration of her life will be at a later date Published in The Washington Post from May 8 to May 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Civil Rights Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

