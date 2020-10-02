JUNE WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS JUNE ESTHER ANSON WILLIAMS June Esther Anson Williams, 89, of Springfield, VA, passed away September 28, 2020, after a brief illness, with family members by her side. She was born to the late Charles and Floris Anson, May 20, 1931, in Keyser, West Virginia. June graduated from Auburn High School in 1949 and attended Auburn University. She married the late Earle C. Williams in 1951. June is survived by three children: Gayle Datson (Ken), of Colorado Springs, CO; Carol Ford (David) of Fairfax Station, VA; and Sharon Rainey (Jeff) of Maggie, VA. She is also survived by seven living grandchildren and one great-grandson. June was preceded in death by her loving husband in 2016 and her grandson Preston Schneider in 2011. June was considered a child prodigy when at the age of 13, she was offering public piano recitals, playing difficult classical musical. She stopped lessons and recitals in later years because she wanted to play jazz tunes, especially Scott Joplin. June spent most of her life supporting her husband in his corporate responsibilities. She loved planning and executing company parties, political fundraisers and family celebrations. She was considered an always-gracious hostess. She volunteered for numerous organizations including the ARCS Foundation, George Mason University Center for the Arts, Northern Virginia Hospice, and American Cancer Society. She was a charter member of Chapter AL, P.E.O. in Reston, Virginia. June filled her spare time participating in numerous Bible studies and creating high quality, complex needlepoint and counted cross-stitch projects. She met life with a sense of gratitude and grace. She was tenacious, feisty, and funny. She will be remembered most of all by her inviting smile and her laugh. The visitation ceremony will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road Fairfax, VA 22032. Due to Covid restrictions, the graveside funeral will be private. Details for the visitation can be found on the Fairfax Memorial Home website. The family requests that people make donations in lieu of sending flowers to either the Greenspring Scholars Fund, 7410 Spring Village Drive, Springfield, VA 22150, and the P.E.O. Foundation. Donate online at www.peointernational.org
