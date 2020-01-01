Junior H. Williams
March 1, 1926 - December 24, 2019
Leesburg, Virginia, formerly of Herndon, Virginia. Devoted, loving husband to Joyce Williams (nee Fortney) who predeceased him. Survived by children to whom he was a selfless, loving father, sons Jamie and Randy, both of Chantilly, Virginia, and daughter Julie, of Ashburn, Virginia. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on January 3, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg, 210 Edwards Ferry Road, NE, Leesburg, Virginia. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial at Quantico National Cemetery will follow the service. For full obituary please visit