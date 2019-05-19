JUNIUS WADE GRAY, JR.
Retired owner of Gray's Automotive Repairs in Washington, DC, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. He is survived by his son, W. Francell Gray; daughter, Rita Gray Archer; daughter-in-law, Rosalind M. Gray; grandchildren, Tracy Gray Tyler, Philip Wade Gray, Erika R. and Lauren K. Archer, Laura L. Green; great-grandchildren, Aaron and Madison Hall, Miles Wade Gray and Dakota Franks. Preceded in death by his wife, Dr. Verna K. Gray; son, Charles Wade Gray; parents, Junius Wade and Dorothy Williams Gray; siblings, Dorothy Mae, Lloyd and Everett Gray. Relatives and friends are invited to Mr. Gray's Life Celebration on Monday, May 20 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at Kalas Funeral Home, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD. Interment private.