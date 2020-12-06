

Justin Cascaden Benedict (Age 55)

Justin Benedict was killed on November 20, 2020 after being hit by a car while walking. While other kids played stickball, Justin Benedict was reading Booth Tarkington novels, the National Review, or Mad magazine.He was born the only child of a single mom who died when Justin was 10 years old. He then became a ward of the state, in his case the District of Columbia. For the next decade he bounced from foster home to foster home.His Dickensian, street urchin youth spent roaming the avenues of DC ended when Justin found a home in AA. He was a man of big appetites, who never hid his fondness for "donuts and diet Pepsi."His wife, Christine Axsmith knew the depth of Justin's love for humanity, but especially the underdogs. Their couches were constantly occupied with homeless artists, writers, actors and other creative types down on their luck. Justin's own creativity was boundless. A prolific writer, his work ranged from essays to his novel "Sober Nerds" to his comic strips on VagrancyComics on Blogspot. He video blogged irreverent puppet shows at Progressive Puppet Theater. His life will be celebrated on December 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. through Dumbarton Methodist Church in Washington, DC in an online memorial and service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store