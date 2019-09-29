

Justin A. Shook, Jr. known to friends and family as "Sunny" passed peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was 83. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary "Dudy" Harris. Survived by sons, Justin "Ty" (Susie) Shook, Patrick (Ellyn) Shook and grandchildren, Jessie, Caroline, Grady and Laney Shook. A native of Bethesda, Sunny graduated from the University of Maryland and Bethesda Chevy Chase High School, where he met Dudy, his true love. After a stint interning in the office of Senator John Stennis, he began a career in Federal Government holding positions at NIH and in the Office of the US Trade Representative. He retired to Dagsboro, Delaware. He was passionate about scouting, his barbershop chorus and the Washington Redskins. Sunny will be fondly remembered by friends and family as a loving father and proud grandparent. A private service is planned for a later date.