

JUSTINE M. HERRITY (Age 85)



On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, Justine M. Herrity of Springfield, passed surrounded by her family. Justine was the beloved mother of Pat, John, Tom, and Tim Herrity, and Mary Beth Herrity Burger. Justine was the dear sister of Bette Kennedy and John Kratz. Justine was also blessed with 20 loving grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Justine is predeceased by her husband and father of their children John F. "Jack" Herrity. Friends will be received for a visitation at Saint Bernadette Catholic Church, 7600 Old Keene Mill Rd., Springfield, VA 22152 on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., and on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 following the visitation. The interment will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park. Please share a memory and view a complete obituary at