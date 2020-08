Justine A. Lewis "Tina" passed away August 5, 2020 peacefully at home after a year-long battle with cancer. She is survived by her children, Tom (Kate) and Nancy; grandchildren Jessica, Richie, Danny, Sam and Skylar; sister Marilyn; sister-in-law Dolly; nieces, nephews, and cousins. At Tina's request, there will be no service and she will be buried in her hometown of Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania. Donations may be made to JSSA Hospice ( www.jssa.org/donatenow ).