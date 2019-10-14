

Justine K. Rood



Justine K. Rood loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away on October 9, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of the late Richard T. Rood; mother of the late Richard Q. Rood and the late Mary Pamela Galloway. She is survived by her daughters, Penny, Kathy Dillon, Alice, Jean Donovan (husband Michael), Jeannette and her grandchildren, Amy Dillon, Christopher Dillon (wife Siran), Elizabeth and Katherine Donovan.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd. Fairfax, VA 22032. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on October 17 at Saint Anthony of Pauda, 3305 Glen Carlyn Rd., Falls Church, VA 22041. Burial to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park at 12 noon.

