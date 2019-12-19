

Professor Kabir Uddin Ahmad



Passed away on November 18, 2019 at his home in Vienna, Virginia. The cause was complications from stroke. Funeral services were held on November 20, 2019.

Kabir was born in Satkanya in 1934 in what is now Bangladesh. He earned his bachelor's and master's from Dhaka University and his Ph.D. from the London School of Economics. Kabir taught economics at British and American universities for 20 years. In the 1990s he became a consultant in Bangladesh. During his life, Kabir also built a school in his village of Satkanya.

Kabir was a staunch advocate for an independent Bangladesh. He played an active role in the Language Movement at Dhaka University in the early 1950s. His writings included the pamphlet "Unhappy East Pakistan", which documented the unjust transfer of resources from East to West Pakistan. In 1970 and 1971, at the behest of Abu Sayeed Chawdhury, he traveled throughout England and to other countries to lobby support for an independent Bangladesh. His 1972 book was entitled Breakup of Pakistan: Prospects for Bangladesh.

Kabir's wife Asgari Sudderuddin passed in 2015. Kabir leaves behind his children Sara, Mekail and Fuad and two grandsons.