SCHAFFER Kade J. Schaffer "Kate" (Age 45) On July 11, 2019. Formerly Kate Schaffer of Brooklyn, New York, was born in Washington, DC and spent their childhood in the close-knit District suburb of Cheverly, Maryland. They attended the science and technology focused Eleanor Roosevelt High School and earned a BA from the University of Maryland Baltimore County and an MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, combining their love of photography with digital innovation. With an eagerness to explore the incredible avant garde creative scene in New York City, Kade moved to New York City soon after graduating from the Art Institute and began teaching at the School of Visual Arts, where they instructed students up until their death. A patient mentor and creative coach, Kade enjoyed helping young people through the college experience in a big city, and was adored by so many members of the faculty and student body. In addition to teaching, Kade also served as the Director of Operations for the school's Computer Art department and most recently took on a role as Director of Institutional Technology Procurement for the college. Kade loved animals, nature, hiking and camping and spent summers guiding college students through Alaska to help them appreciate the wilderness and understand the present threat and growing impact of climate change. Kade had a strong network of cherished friends in Brooklyn and was known for their loyalty, quiet wit and giving spirit. Kade is survived by their twin boys, Jasper and Milo and their co-parent, Kristin Kimmel, their father, Michael J. Schaffer, and a sister, Sarah Schaffer (Todd Trego). Kade was predeceased by their mother, Ellen Bond Schaffer. A memorial for family and friends will be held at the scenic Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn on Friday, July 19 at 2 p.m. Kade requests donations be made to Alaska Sea Life Center [ alaskasealife.org ] (select "wildlife response program" in the drop down menu, then in the comment box note that the gift is being made in Kade's memory) or the Sarcoma Foundation of America [ curesarcoma.org ] (use the comment box there to also note that the gift is being made to honor Kade Schaffer). Kade greatly appreciated the incredible support and warmth they received during challenging times. They and their family are forever grateful for that gift of love.Kade requests donations be made to Alaska Sea Life Center [ alaskasealife.org ] (select "wildlife response program" in the drop down menu, then in the comment box note that the gift is being made in Kade's memory) or the Sarcoma Foundation of America [ curesarcoma.org ] (use the comment box there to also note that the gift is being made to honor Kade Schaffer). Kade greatly appreciated the incredible support and warmth they received during challenging times. They and their family are forever grateful for that gift of love. Published in The Washington Post on July 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

