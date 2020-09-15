1/1
KAMAL AGARWAL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KAMAL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kamal Agarwal  
Passed away on September 9, 2020 at his home in McLean, VA at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Katherine Agarwal, who passed away on August 28, 2020. Kamal is survived by his sisters Manju Mithal and Chandan Agarwal; his nephew Rahul Mithal, niece Salone Mithal Ghosh, and his sister-in-law Margaret Jones. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, the ASPCA, and Doctors Without Borders. To view a full obituary, sign the guestbook and celebrate Kamal's life, please visit: www.moneyandking.com.  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved