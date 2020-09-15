Kamal Agarwal
Passed away on September 9, 2020 at his home in McLean, VA at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Katherine Agarwal, who passed away on August 28, 2020. Kamal is survived by his sisters Manju Mithal and Chandan Agarwal; his nephew Rahul Mithal, niece Salone Mithal Ghosh, and his sister-in-law Margaret Jones. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
, the ASPCA, and Doctors Without Borders
. To view a full obituary, sign the guestbook and celebrate Kamal's life, please visit: www.moneyandking.com.