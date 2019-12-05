The Washington Post

KAMALA EDWARDS

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First India United Methodist Church
9226 Colesville Road
Silver Spring, DC
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Dr. KAMALA EDWARDS  

On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Dr. Kamala Edwards of Silver Spring, Maryland, beloved wife of Vinod Ghildiyal, mother of Jaya Ghildiyal, and sister of Dr. Premala Brewster Wilson, Raj Edwards, and Dr. John Edwards, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack. Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Memorial First India United Methodist Church, 9226 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, MD, on Saturday, December 7, from 9 to 10 a.m. The Funeral Service will follow the viewing at 10 a.m. Dr. Edwards will be interred at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 5, 2019
