Dr. KAMALA EDWARDS
On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Dr. Kamala Edwards of Silver Spring, Maryland, beloved wife of Vinod Ghildiyal, mother of Jaya Ghildiyal, and sister of Dr. Premala Brewster Wilson, Raj Edwards, and Dr. John Edwards, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack. Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Memorial First India United Methodist Church, 9226 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, MD, on Saturday, December 7, from 9 to 10 a.m. The Funeral Service will follow the viewing at 10 a.m. Dr. Edwards will be interred at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.