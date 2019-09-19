The Washington Post

KAREL KANSKY

Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
KAREL JOSEPH KANSKY  
12/12/1928 - 9/16/2019  

Peacefully passed on Monday, September 16, 2019. Loving husband of Jana Kansky of Bethesda, MD; devoted father to Caroline Kansky King of Bethesda, MD and Jan Kansky of Arlington, MA, and grandfather to Annie, Madeline, and Peter. Karel was Professor Emeritus at the University of Pittsburgh, where he taught Geography and Economics. A memorial service will be held at Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Ave., NW, Washington DC 20016, on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. Memorial donations can be made to the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children's National Medical Center in Washington, DC.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 19, 2019
